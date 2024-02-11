Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Snap alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNAP

Snap Trading Up 0.1 %

Insider Transactions at Snap

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $30,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 307,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,355.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock valued at $3,796,543. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 23,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Snap by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Free Report

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.