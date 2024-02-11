Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $306.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,769 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.68, for a total transaction of $1,899,922.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,119 shares in the company, valued at $25,294,600.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock valued at $21,666,210. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $262.43 on Friday. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

