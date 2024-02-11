SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Raised to $13.00

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWI
SolarWinds Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of SolarWinds
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 96.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,517 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in SolarWinds by 118.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in SolarWinds during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SolarWinds Company Profile
SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SolarWinds
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.