Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $49.98 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SON. StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

