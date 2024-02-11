SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Gap Up to $3.46

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.46, but opened at $3.60. SOS shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 85,033 shares changing hands.

SOS Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of SOS during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

