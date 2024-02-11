S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.75-14.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $14.45. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$13.2-13.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.37 billion. S&P Global also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.750-14.000 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $437.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $321.14 and a 52-week high of $461.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $437.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 113,163.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,875,000 after buying an additional 1,004,889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

