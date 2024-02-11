SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.41

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.41 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $997.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.06.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 104,913 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

