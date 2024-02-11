SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Bought by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 3,094.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,660,000 after buying an additional 54,512,240 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $84,713,000. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $22,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 662,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,882,000 after purchasing an additional 234,798 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 410,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,601,000 after purchasing an additional 195,478 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of SLYG opened at $83.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.10. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.64 and a 12-month high of $85.36.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.