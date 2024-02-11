SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 91,852 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 85,302 shares.The stock last traded at $54.61 and had previously closed at $54.67.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $811.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 14,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

