Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAVE. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.37. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.11.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

