Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SPWH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Stock Performance

SPWH stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 million, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.93 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 45,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,556 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,073,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 34,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

(Get Free Report

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.