SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Hits New 1-Year High at $207.04

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.04 and last traded at $203.16, with a volume of 58911 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 14.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.58. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,273.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total transaction of $534,240.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,224.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock valued at $11,568,095. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

