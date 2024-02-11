Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Issues Earnings Results

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN SLI opened at $1.42 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $245.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.96.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Institutional Trading of Standard Lithium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Lithium stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Standard Lithium Company Profile

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.