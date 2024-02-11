Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.43.

Several analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7 %

SBUX opened at $97.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.59.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565 over the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Free Report

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.