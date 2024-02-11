Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,553 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.21% of Starwood Property Trust worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 63.0% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.67.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.84%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

