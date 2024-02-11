State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 440 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Cloudflare worth $18,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 983,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 24,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.90 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $116.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer raised Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $3,325,336.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $2,249,766.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,657,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,295,717.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $3,325,336.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,079,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 941,404 shares of company stock worth $71,962,946 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

