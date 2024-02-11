State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,947 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Hologic worth $20,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Hologic by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,440 shares of company stock worth $2,346,475 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.89.

View Our Latest Report on Hologic

Hologic Price Performance

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.