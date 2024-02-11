State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $21,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $198.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.97 and a 52 week high of $210.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $4,521,678.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,891,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,246 shares of company stock worth $8,211,616 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

