State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of STERIS worth $21,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in STERIS in the third quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $224.27 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.43.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. STERIS’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

