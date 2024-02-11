State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Teradyne worth $19,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 5.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.3% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,728 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $1,402,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $102.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $99.59. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.12%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

