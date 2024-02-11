State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $24,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,934,234,000 after buying an additional 257,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,853,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,002,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,208 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,803,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,421,000 after purchasing an additional 96,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,068 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at $141,834,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,873 shares of company stock worth $104,774,157. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $752.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.22. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $613.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $535.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

