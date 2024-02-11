State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $18,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,574 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 644.2% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,280,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,776 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,236,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3,836.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 806,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 786,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,703,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,065,841,000 after buying an additional 743,824 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $222.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.24. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a one year low of $174.20 and a one year high of $234.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LH shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.86.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total transaction of $57,513.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 259 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.06, for a total value of $57,513.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,872.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

