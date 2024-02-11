State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,155 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of PTC worth $18,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in PTC by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the third quarter worth $41,000. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $183.10 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.44 and a 12-month high of $185.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 92.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $6,203,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 968,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,631,594.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $12,117,492 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on PTC from $166.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.