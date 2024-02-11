State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,181 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Quest Diagnostics worth $19,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2,400.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 336,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,008,000 after acquiring an additional 323,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $126.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $148.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.58.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

