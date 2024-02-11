State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $19.60 Million Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $19,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 1.0 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $58.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.40. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $59.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

About Howmet Aerospace

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.