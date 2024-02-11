State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $20.41 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Zoom Video Communications worth $20,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 101.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas cut Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $65.70 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.87 and a 52 week high of $80.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of -0.08.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $793,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $113,080.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,858 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,478.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,830 shares of company stock worth $6,580,907 over the last three months. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

