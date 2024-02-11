State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.31 Million Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 152,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,130 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Dover worth $21,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.4% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 79,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel raised its position in shares of Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $94,048.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at $5,103,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of DOV opened at $160.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $127.25 and a 52-week high of $162.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

