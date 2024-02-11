State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.08 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $22,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $527.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $458.30. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $317.94 and a one year high of $527.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

