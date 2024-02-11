State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $22.18 Million Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Ameren worth $22,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE opened at $68.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.43. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.32 and a 1 year high of $91.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

