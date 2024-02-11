State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Raymond James worth $24,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after purchasing an additional 772,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,253,000 after purchasing an additional 124,057 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,584,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,045,000 after purchasing an additional 708,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,966 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RJF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Insider Transactions at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $114.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.70.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

