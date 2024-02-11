State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.06 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 236,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,438 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $25,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Dollar General by 70.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $25,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

DG stock opened at $135.21 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $233.74. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.23 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 27.16%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

