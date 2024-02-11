State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE:PFG opened at $78.20 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Principal Financial Group
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.