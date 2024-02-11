State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $20,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 96.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFG opened at $78.20 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $93.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.19.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

