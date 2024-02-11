State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 11,487 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of LPL Financial worth $24,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,536,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $259.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.30% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.