State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $18,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 26.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS stock opened at $299.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.86. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $225.14 and a one year high of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 5.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.95.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.00.

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,625,504.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO Karla R. Lewis sold 5,374 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.87, for a total transaction of $1,498,647.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,392,731.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.49, for a total transaction of $2,724,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,042 shares in the company, valued at $25,625,504.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,614 shares of company stock worth $7,357,934 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

