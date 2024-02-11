State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,045,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTRA stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

