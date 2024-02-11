State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 877,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Coterra Energy worth $23,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 122,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 216.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 25.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the second quarter worth about $10,045,000. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its stake in Coterra Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.8 %
CTRA stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $29.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on Coterra Energy
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coterra Energy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.