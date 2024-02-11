State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $23,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ALNY opened at $170.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of -41.07 and a beta of 0.43. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.10 and a twelve month high of $227.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 30,000 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.95.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

