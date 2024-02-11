State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,041 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Xylem worth $20,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Xylem by 29.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 52,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 25,489 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after acquiring an additional 18,696 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $124.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.04.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Xylem from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.22.

About Xylem

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

