State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 12,440 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $22,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $271.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1 year low of $195.29 and a 1 year high of $272.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 11.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $288.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.