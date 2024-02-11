State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,325 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of M&T Bank worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 6.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 273.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,595,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,675,000 after purchasing an additional 41,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth $300,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.30, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,350.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,561,048 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $133.33 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $161.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.31.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.36). M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.