State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,040 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of DoorDash worth $24,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in DoorDash by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,098,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,314,000 after buying an additional 141,787 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,705,720.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $76,797.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,845,800.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,200 shares of company stock valued at $56,958,959 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of DASH opened at $119.31 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.50 and a 12-month high of $119.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.76.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.
