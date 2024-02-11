State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,537 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,974 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 4,537 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Akamai Technologies worth $20,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $77,273,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 59.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,168 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $164,052,000 after purchasing an additional 785,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 254.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 854,763 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $65,817,000 after buying an additional 613,612 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 123.8% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 736,236 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,439,000 after buying an additional 407,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total value of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.47, for a total transaction of $222,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,935.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,400 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $492,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,136 shares of company stock worth $2,426,164. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.11.

Shares of AKAM opened at $128.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.76. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $129.17.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

