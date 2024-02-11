State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,040 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 40,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $3,860,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,124.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $984,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,825,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,320 shares of company stock valued at $7,237,878 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock opened at $106.33 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.40.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 27.69% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 62.89%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

