State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,290 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Equifax worth $21,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 24.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,882,000 after purchasing an additional 17,258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 157.8% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Equifax by 22.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $250,372,000 after acquiring an additional 246,390 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Equifax by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,362 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Equifax by 38.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 113,315 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Redburn Atlantic lowered Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equifax from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

Equifax Price Performance

Equifax stock opened at $249.18 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $255.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.71 and its 200-day moving average is $209.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

