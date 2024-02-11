State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,190 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Eversource Energy worth $22,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,117,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,781,363,000 after acquiring an additional 488,392 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,604,649 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,863,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,215 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,455,000 after acquiring an additional 246,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,296,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,856,000 after acquiring an additional 134,492 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES opened at $54.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.84. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $52.03 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ES. Scotiabank lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

