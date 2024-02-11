State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $21,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.2% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 4,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $127.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.81. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

