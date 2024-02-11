State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.18% of CyberArk Software worth $12,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CyberArk Software Stock Up 7.5 %
Shares of CYBR opened at $281.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -173.65 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $222.40 and a 200 day moving average of $187.21. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $120.11 and a 52-week high of $281.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
