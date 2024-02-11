State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Raymond James worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Raymond James by 80.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,629,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,966 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $206,765,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Raymond James by 26.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Raymond James by 214.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,141,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,474,000 after acquiring an additional 778,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $114.88 on Friday. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58. The stock has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008. 9.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

