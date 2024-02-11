State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Equity Residential by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,355,000 after purchasing an additional 143,151 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 7.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $58.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.45%.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,688 shares of company stock worth $1,554,818. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on EQR. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.18.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

