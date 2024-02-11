State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,532 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of CBRE Group worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,814,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,513.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE opened at $86.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.27.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

