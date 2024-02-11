State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,887 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $9,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 180.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

DTE opened at $104.41 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

